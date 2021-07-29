Planning and Zoning was the big topic for the Palestine City Council’s Monday meeting.
Six issues were presented to the council during the meeting that included word changes on the zoning map, adding definitions, the correction of grammatical errors and section references, the correct amount for a fee associated with the specific use permit, spacial requirements and a zoning change in the Willow Creek Business Park.
Palestine Economic Development Director Lisa Denton was the only person present to speak during any of the hearings. Denton spoke in favor of changing the industrial zoning in the Willow Creek Business Park Phase 1 Block 1 Lot 1R1 to highway commercial. Denton explained that this lot was being considered for the new VA Clinic.
After public hearings for the six issues, the council voted on them.
The council approved:
•an ordinance amending Article II Division 1 Sec. 39.2.1-2 on the zoning map legend to reflect manufactured home park and, Article V Division 3 to add the definition of manufactured home overlay;
• an ordinance amending Article II Division 2 Sec. 39-2.2-12 to correct grammatical errors and section reference and Article II Division 3 Sec. 39.2.3-4 to add manufactured home overlay as a location applicable in this section;
• an ordinance amending Article IV Division 3 Sec. 39.4.3-2 specific use permit process to correct the associated fee from $125 to $150 and to remove items not applicable to this section;
• an ordinance amending Article IV Division 3 Sec. 39.4.3-2 specific use permit process to update the portion pertaining to the front orientation and placement of a manufactured home;
• and to change the industrial zoning of Willow Creek Business Park Phase 1 Block 1 Lot 1R1 to highway commercial.
When the council discussed an ordinance amending spatial requirement for manufactured homes in all zoning districts where allowed: Section 39.4.3-2 SUP process, Section 39.2.2-6 spatial requirements Table and Section 39.2.2-12 Manufactured Home Overlay District, Mayor Dana Goolsby said she should would like the council to review the fact that oversight in this process had been removed from the council and she would like to bring that oversight back to council.
“As it moves through these processes, you do have a few places it has to go, but along the way, it feels like to me, that there’s just enough room for special interest did get its foot in the door along the way,” Goolsby said. “I think council should ultimately have that say, where the body has to be accountable to the citizens, not a board, not just staff. I would prefer to see that revert, to go back.”
Councilmember Dustin Frazier, who was attending by Zoom, shared that he had recently seen the process of someone wanting to put a manufactured home in his district.
“I didn’t like the fact that I solely had a say so in it, as part of a three-tiered process. It seemed to me, like you said, that it could open up the door for some people to question, or another issue to come about. I would like it if all the council would be involved in that process.”
“I think its accountability to the body, and not just one member or a board,” Goolsby said.
“It promotes consistency,” Councilmember Larissa Loveless said.
Loveless made the motion that they approve the ordinance and amend the process to bring the SUPs to council for final approval. Councilmember Ava Harmon seconded and all were in favor.
During board appointments, the council approved Peyton Williams to replace Portia Rodgers on Place 3 on the Library Advisory Board, with a term to expire Sept. 30, 2023 and Dr. Robert Falconerto replace Dr. Johnny Haley on Place 5 at the Airport Advisory Board, with a term to expire Sept. 30, 2022.
During the meeting, the council also approved the consent agenda items, that included the appointment of April Jackson to assistant city secretary, the minutes for special meeting in June 2021, the audit and comprehensive annual financial report for the 2020 fiscal year, and invoices over $25,000.
The council went into closed session at 6:01 p.m. to discuss economic development negotiations for projects 1036 and 1047 and the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property including the community forest and library.
They went back into regular session at 7:13 p.m., took no action on executive session items and adjourned.
