Get out your rods and reels for a day of family fishing fun at Blue Lake Saturday, June 25.
Palestine Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Palestine ISD Texas After School Centers on Education Program and Walmart, will be hosting Family Fishing Day from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at Blue Lake.
Families are invited for a fun morning of fishing and enjoying the great outdoors. There will be a limited supply of fishing poles, so participants are asked to please bring their own poles and bait.
“This is a great opportunity for families and friends to share some quality time outdoors and learn about fishing.” said Patsy Smith, Parks and Recreation Director for the city of Palestine.
Blue Lake is operated and maintained by the city of Palestine Parks and Recreation Department. The lake has been stocked with catfish for this event.
According to Smith, Blue Lake is large enough to allow for kayaking, flat bottomed boats and those with up to five horsepower motors.
This is a free family event, but a Texas Fishing License is required. To learn who is required to purchase a fishing license or where a license can be purchased, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife website at https://tpwd.texas.gov/.
Blue Lake is located on Armory Road behind the National Guard Armory.
For more information visit cityofpalestinetx.com
