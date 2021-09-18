Finance Director Roxanna Briley is leaving the city of Palestine to be the finance director for the city of Jacksonville.
City Manager Teresa Herrera announced during Monday’s city council meeting that Sept. 16 would be Briley’s last day.
Jacksonville is Briley’s current hometown and where she served as finance director before coming to Palestine.
Although Briley has only been with the city since May, she recently helped the city council navigate the development of one of its toughest proposed budgets to date.
“Roxanna Briley came with a wealth of hands-on knowledge to the city of Palestine, and we are saddened to see her return to Jacksonville,” Herrera said. “She presented a comprehensive, understandable budget that made the budget process seem simple. We wish her well in her career endeavors.”
Herrera is hoping Briley will continue to work with the city in the future on special financial projects.
“Roxanna will continue to be a great resource to our city,” Herrera said.
Briley worked as the assistant finance director for the city of Greenville from May 2007 to November 2015 prior to her position as finance director for Jacksonville and before coming to the city of Palestine.
She has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M at Commerce.
The city is currently taking applications for the position.
