In an effort to help residents affected by the COVID-19 crisis, city leaders have suspended late fees and disconnects from city water service, and cut the price of an additional trash can in half.
Council members voted 5 to 1 to suspend all late fees and disconnects from water service for one billing cycle.
In the same vote, the cost for an additional garbage can from trash collection contractor Waste Connections will be reduced from $10 to $5 – the city's cost for an extra can. Any additional cans would be at the normal rate, and rates will return to normal after the emergency declaration is rescinded.
District 2 Councilman Mitchell Jordan, who cast the one dissenting vote, said the two issues should have been voted on separately.
“The water issue is a no-brainer,” Jordan told the Herald-Press Wednesday. “It's the least we can do. We're also going to discuss waiving credit-card fees, for those who pay their bills by phone, at the next council meeting.”
Trash pick-up, Jordan said, is a different issue which could have been handled better – that's why he voted no.
“We should ask Waste Connections if they would increase to twice-a-week pickups during the crisis,” he said. “It would better serve the residents, and it wouldn't cost them anything extra; we didn't even approach them on it yet.”
Palestine City Manager Leslie Cloer, and Mayor Steve Presley said they would discuss the matter with Waste Connections. If the contractor agrees to the second pickup, they said, the issue will be revisited during a future council meeting.
District 1 council member Larissa Loveless told the Herald-Press the council had to act quickly to give residents some relief.
“There are people in the community that flat-out just don't have jobs because of this,” Loveless said. “People are being affected by the economy shutting down so quickly; it's just the right thing to do. I wish it could be more.”
