The Anderson County Commissioners Court continues to move forward with its plans for renovating the former Palestine Civic Center for its new Anderson County Conference Center.
During a special meeting called on Monday, the commissioners approved a request for proposals for a “Construction Manger at Risk” for the renovations.
In June, the Commissioners Court approved the employment of Fitzpatrick Architects for the redesign and construction of the Palestine Civic Center.
The approval for Fitzpatrick’s hiring was made contingent on specified changes to the contract suggested by the court’s general council. The changes were sent to Fitzpatrick for approval. County Judge Robert Johnston confirmed Monday that Fitzpatrick’s had approved the county’s suggested changes to the contract.
The court expects the renovations to be complete by May 2022.
During the meeting the commissioners also approved:
• consent agenda items, including payment of the bills, budget amendments and utility crossing county roads;
• the purchase of a 1998 Ford Bucket Truck for $34,500 from Auctioneer Express for Pct. 3 and Pct. 4 road and bridge department;
• the purchase of an Ingram 9-3400 PA Roller in the amount of $8,011.75 from Auctioneer Express for Pct. 4 road and bridge department;
• the purchase of a 2003 Ford-250 Truck in the amount of $8,550 from Auctioneer Express for Pct. 4 road and bridge department;
• a donation of $14,500 to be used towards Anderson County’s legal cost in their court cases against Union Pacific Railroad;
• and to allow the auditor’s office to go out for bids on electronic voting equipment according to Chapter 262 of the local government code.
