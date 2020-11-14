As I write this, votes are still being counted and our next President undecided. However, it does seem that Biden has the advantage. Bleary eyed on the edge of my couch till early morning and for two days afterward, I hung on for my candidate’s chances, figuring this would all work out for Trump in the final analysis, but it looks less so as we go along. If so, then ‘it is what it is’. If the votes are legit and the counting fairly done, then I am good with the outcome. I would have preferred Trump but there you go- the process of democracy and the will of the people outweigh individual preferences. (And just now, Saturday the 7th, Biden has been unofficially declared winner)
I should think everyone needs to take a deep breath and calm down. We are going to be ok. Republicans will likely hold the Senate and gain seats in the house. The Supreme Court is in good hands, perhaps not quite as liberal as it was before. We do realize, don’t we, that the Supreme Court is supposed to be non-political? I think that we can trust these judges to decide fairly, especially given they are not held to any promises of partisanship. Agree or disagree, I’ll accept their decisions more readily when I trust in the process, and trust is what is most lacking in the political arena. We used to appoint qualified judges almost wholly in a bi-partisan manner but not so much these days.
In the modern usage, when a candidate wins an elected office by a great margin, a landslide preferably, he or she is given a ‘mandate’ to make changes. This election has handed the winner, whoever it might be, something far less than a mandate. Our country is divided, almost down the middle. This situation leads to a divided government, gridlock, a limited ability to carry out any great policies either way. And this is why the stock market tends to improve when it learns the government will be unable to make any earth moving changes to laws or directions. The market likes stability.
Joe Biden as our next President will not spell doom for life as we know it. The dust will settle and life will go on for all of us, pretty much the same as it always has. The conservative half of the electorate will have an opportunity in twenty-four months to get more representation in the midterm elections, a common occurrence when the opposition party gains the Presidency. And in forty-eight months, the country can choose another President. It all evens out.
To my mind, the only real worry I have is that the Democrats have had to make a deal with the devil to get the support of the far-left wing liberals. That in and of itself is not unusual, but let us witness the reality of what it means for Joe Biden as President. He will be past 80 years of age during his term. It certainly looks to the average observer that he is struggling with age and memory. Will he be able to lead, or will he be led? If he in some form or other is unable to carry out the duties of the Presidency, the remainder of his term in office will then fall to his Vice-President. Kamala Harris was recognized as the most liberal, left-leaning member of the US Senate, even farther left than Socialist-leaning Bernie Sanders. If this is the way our country goes, it will not be a good direction, to my mind, but it is what it is. In all things, we need less rancor and more balance, fairness, and compromise. We have had too much of the former and too little of the latter.
For now, however, it seems the Joe Biden has won, but it’s so close. If after all the recounts, it’s President Biden, President Trump should publicly concede and be genuine and classy about it. I don’t know if he has the ability or inclination. Our country and other nations need to see the continued peaceful transfer of power in the world’s greatest democracy. I want to see Trump and his wife welcome the new President and his wife on the steps of the White House as past Presidents have done. Defeat can be a bitter pill to swallow, but our country and our Constitution are bigger than any particular winner, loser or political party. We need to remember what we have in common rather than fight over what we do not. After all, we are all still Americans, right? Right?
