World Kindness Day, a day that promotes the importance of being kind to one another, to yourself and to the world, is Friday, Nov. 13.
This is a global celebration with the purpose of helping everyone understand the compassion for others is what binds us all together. It's a day to overlook boundaries of race and religion, to highlight good deeds in the community, and to focus on the positive power and common thread of kindness.
World Kindness Day is internationally observed on Nov. 13, introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, a coalition of non-governmental organizations. It is not celebrated in 28 countries.
This day has become synonymous with Mr. Rogers and is also known as ‘Cardigan day.’
Presbyterian minister, musician, puppeteer, writer and producer, Fred Rogers taught us all that practicing goodness, compassion, and kindness were the aims of life through his children’s show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” on the Public Broadcasting Channel.
As he once said, “There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.”
In 1968, his show went nationwide. Based on songs, puppets, and visits from neighborhood guests, it remained popular in the 70s and 80s. Rogers tackled sobering, controversial, and topical issues, including race relations and gay rights.
Rogers died from stomach cancer at home, his wife at his side, on Feb. 27, 2003, less than a month before turning 75.
His lessons of kindness endure.
In a world filled with negativity, simple acts of kindness can have a huge impact. It will take each and everyone of us to create a better world, for today and for future generations.
When you seek out opportunities to be kind, you’ll find that they are all around you. Every interaction with someone is an opportunity to have a positive impact on their life. Being kind and doing acts of kindness will also add joy to your own life.
This Friday, I encouraged everyone to wear a cardigan and do random acts of kindness.
