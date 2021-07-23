Joey Hill will be seeking re-election as Anderson County Commissioner for Precinct 4.
The 42-year-old Palestine native graduated from Palestine High School in 1997. He attended Trinity Valley Community College before taking a job as ranch manger for Lane Cattle in Anderson County, where he learned how to balance budgets and other administrative duties.
Elected in 2010, Hill is in third term as county commissioner for Precinct 4.
Beyond his dedication to safe roads, low tax rates and effective county government, Hill is the father of twin 18-year-old daughters, Emily and Regan.
A rancher with a love of agriculture and livestock, Hill gives many hours to the local 4-H clubs and the Anderson County Youth Livestock Show.
He is also active in his church, Dogwood Hills Baptist Church.
Commissioners Court is the county's governing body. The county judge, as the chief executive officer of the county, works with four elected precinct commissioners to, among other things, oversee budgets and finances, while maintaining roads and bridges in their precincts.
They also approve property tax rates, conduct elections, set county employment and benefit rates, acquire property rights for right-of-ways, provide rural ambulance services, subsidize rural fire protection, oversee county roads and bridges, run the county courthouse and buildings, authorize contracts and grant tax abatements for economic development.
These topics and others are addressed in bi-monthly meetings.
“Commissioners Court is an open public meeting,” said Hill. “Individuals are welcome to attend and listen.”
Agendas are posted. People can sign up prior to meetings to discuss agenda items or other topics. They can also speak privately to commissioners who represent them.
One of the misconceptions about county government is that commissioners spend all their time on roads. In fact, policy matters and administrative duties take up most of their time.
The budget is one of the commissioners’ biggest annual tasks.
“We pinch pennies and do everything we can to keep our tax rate low,” Hill said. “We go through every department’s budgets and try to make adjustments where we can in order to save and keep from raising taxes. That’s our number one goal is to keep the taxes as low as possible for the people and we’ve been able to do that so far. It’s a constant battle with everything’s prices going up.”
County commissioners are responsible for constructing and maintaining roads and bridges that are not part of the state highway system.
Hill oversees 210 miles in Precinct 4, covering Montalba, Cayuga, Westwood, and parts of Palestine, 25 of which are dirt.
One of the biggest complaints Hill said he receives is about the conditions of roads.
“If someone calls with a problem, we try to address it as soon as possible,” Hill said. “The bond’s been great. We’ve got to do a lot of extra projects, but once this bond runs out people need to realize, my construction budget allows me to only do about two or three miles a years. We still have some bond money left and still have some projects in the works we are going to do, but eventually it will run out.”
Hill said right now the cost to fix a mile of road, if they mix their own materials and do everything in house, is about $51,000.
Due to wet conditions this summer, Hill said he’s only been able to do a mile-and-a-half of road upgrades. They have plans to do more and have a window until October to get these types of projects done.
“The number one ingredient you need to lay roads is heat,” Hill said. “If you don’t have heat, they don’t set up right. I do appreciate people being patient. We’re fighting the price of oil, the price for sand and the number one fight is the weather.”
In the summer months, the road crews upgrade roads, keep up with seasonal mowing and cleaning up right-of-ways and ditches. The winter months are used to mow, trim trees, clean ditches and do prep work for spring and summer projects.
Working hard to stretch dollars, Hill aims to provide safe roads for Precinct 4 at all times.
“I want my constituents to know my door is open and my phone number available,” Hill said. “If there is a problem with a road in my precinct, or you have some issue you'd like to discuss, I'm here for you.”
Those that live in Precinct 4 can contact Hill with questions or concerns at 903-549-2495 or 903-922-6095.
