Voters who cast ballots in previous elections at Antioch Baptist Church at 139 Anderson County Road 389 will vote this November at Engledow Farm & Ranch Sale Barn.
According to Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston, Antioch Baptist Church has opted not to serve as a polling place anymore. On Monday, Oct. 4, the Commissioners Court approved Engledow at 2472 E. US Highway 84 in Palestine, as a temporary polling place.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved the Standard & Poor’s Ratings Engagement Letter for the potential issues of Certificates of Obligation, Series 2021 for the Civic Center improvements.
County Auditor Megan Lambright explained this is part of the process.
According to thebalance.com, “Standard & Poor’s ratings are used by financial investors and other market participants to measure a company’s creditworthiness and financial strength. In other words, S&P rates companies on how likely they are to honor their debts and obligations.
“This information is not only helpful for investors, risk managers, and lenders; it can also help as you compare insurance coverage and consider buying an insurance policy. A good credit rating from S&P could indicate that the insurance company is financially stable and will honor its obligations when you need to initiate a claim with your insurance.
“When S&P evaluates an insurance company, it assesses several qualities about a company to determine its creditworthiness and financial strength.”
The commissioners approved a repayment term of 20 years for the potential Certificates of Obligation issued for the Civic Center improvements and discussed possibly paying the debt off earlier if possible.
During Monday’s meeting the commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items including budget amendments, the payment of bills, the district judge’s orders setting the auditor’s salary and the court reporter’s salary, the meeting minutes from Sept. 13 and Sept. 17, Resolution Number R-14-2021 FY2022 Formula Grant Program and Resolution Number R-15-2021 FY2022 Meals on Wheels Grant Program.
• authorization for the auditor to go out for bids on clearing land,
• the purchase of a generator for the Lone Pine Water Supply Corporation with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• the state registry and local customer service cooperative agreement between the Office of Attorney General of the State of Texas and Anderson County, Contract No. 22-C0004,
• authorization for the auditor’s office to request bids for paving county roads, blading county roads, base stone, iron ore gravel, corrugated metal culvert pipe, road oil (refined) cracked fuel oil, asphalt treated road material, bituminous cold patch material, asphaltic concrete hot mix, high performance cold mix asphalt patch material, recycled asphalt product, gasoline and diesel fuel, pug mill mixing, railroad tank car culverts and flatbed cars, new and used steel pipe and hauling materials for the year 2022,
• an agreement with Texas Association of Counties County Information Resource Agency for Anderson County 2022 website plan,
• Roberts Custom Painting to demo, frame and paint the Old Capital One Bank building for $33,000,
•the purchase and installation of three A/C window units, two for the county clerk’s office and one for the district clerk’s office, from Palestine Air and Heat in the amount of $3,737.79 to come out of capital outlay,
•and a laptop computer purchase for the district judge’s office in the amount of $2,616.27 to come out of capital outlay.
