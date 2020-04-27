On Tuesday, the Palestine community will celebrate its medical frontline COVID-19 workers with a Superhero theme parade.
“I’m hoping the community will come together and help make this big,” said Sarah Lee, sales manager fro Brookdale Assisted Living and chairperson of the Health Advisory of Anderson County. “I want it to be a mark of hope in this time of questions, fear, and distance.”
Inspired by the birthday parades, Lee said she was looking for a way to connect with the community and celebrate everyone working in the assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, clinics, and the hospital.
In communities nationwide, children’s birthdays are marked with drive-by celebrations, promoted by local chambers and social media.
It's a welcome movement for children, and others, who otherwise would miss parties and family gatherings because of social distancing, stay-at-home orders, and quarantines. Locally, Birthday Party Parades of Anderson County on Facebook has made birthdays fun again, since Rebekah Wilkinson, of Palestine, founded the group on March 30.
“We started as a group of six, opened it to the Health Advisory of Anderson County, a group of almost 299 and decided because there was such an amazing response we opened to everyone,” Lee said.
Anyone that would like to participate is asked to decorate their cars, trucks, jeeps, motorcycles, kids, and pets. Superhero costumes and capes are encouraged but not necessary.
For the parade, participants will gather at Crockett Road Church of Christ between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. They will start the route at 11:30 a.m. and visit each of the medical facilities as follows:
1st-VA Clinic.
2nd-PRMC main campus to Medical Drive behind PRMC.
3rd - Horseshoe around Dialysis Center.
4th – CHRISTUS.
5th- Texas Oncology.
6th - PRMC west campus.
7th- Return to PRMC main campus.
8th - Dr. Gorby/Sycamore Medical Clinic.
Lee expects the parade to finish at approximately 2 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to participate.
This parade will be recorded by a drone for a fun video to share on social media.
