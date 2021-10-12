When many teenage high schoolers are sleeping in on Saturday morning, Westwood High School students were on the side of the road picking up trash.
Members of the student council, National Honor Society and other organizations donned reflective vests and gathered at 7:30 a.m. to reach out in an effort to clean up in their community.
The kids made their way through overgrown sections of W. Point Tap Rd. picking up and bagging trash—about two and half miles worth.
Amanda Haney, advisor for the student council, came up with the idea while driving around the area.
“We are trying to do something community service oriented,” Haney said. “I drive around this circle all the time. It’s my ‘get out of the building, rest for a few minutes’ and I see all this trash. It is so gross.”
Haney said they will see how long it stays cleaned up and the groups will probably take it on again in the spring and possibly before school starts.
“We want to show the kids the community, but also the community the kids,” said Tyler-Jean Hebert who is the advisor for National Honor Society.
Senior Daniela Zamarripa is president of the student council and vice president of the National Honor Society.
“We have never been this big,” Zamarripa said about this year’s student council. “We have never done a lot of community services, so this year, Haney is helping us grow.”
Student council has 38 members this year, which according to Zamarripa is significant growth from prior years.
The group will also sponsor events like dances and movie nights for students to enjoy.
“Hopefully we are going to be doing things all year long. We are going to a food bank and help box food,” Haney said. “Next week we will be painting the paw prints.”
Panther Boulevard features paw prints that have faded over the years and the group will repaint them this weekend.
They will also help with the angel tree at the school.
Zamarripa said it was an opportunity to help out and the students will gain service hours.
“If we can show the community we care, then hopefully we can get the community more involved with the school,” Haney said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.