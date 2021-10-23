Palestine artist Deanna Pickett Frye’s new mural in downtown Palestine, entitled “Palestine in Color,” was completed this week with the help of the community.
Located in the parking lot to the left of Cream and Coffee, the mural is part of a program approved by the Palestine City Council on May 10. The mural program is intended to enhance the downtown area and promote the arts and was proposed by Tourism Marketing Manager Mary Raum.
According to Frye, “Palestine in Color” is a textile-stained glass inspired design depicting the rich heritage of Palestine. Each section is symbolic in meaning, from left to right: community, growth, architecture, industry and landscape.
The mural was created by Frye to allow for a community paint day. The design was drawn as a giant "paint by number" so participants could fill in solid colors. Everything was mixed and labeled and brushes for the project were provided.
Over 50 community members turned out to help paint during the community painting day Saturday, Oct. 16.
The first 15 participants received a Dogwood Art Council “Art is happening” t-shirt.
“Deanna’s mural was everything we could have hoped for,” Raum said. “We were looking for projects that would be about the community and for the community. The entire project was very well thought out and went off without a hitch.”
Raum said by using hosting the community paint day Frye was able to keep cost of the project down.
A new mural has begun on the public bathrooms at the Farmers Market/Visitor Center. The Tourism board has received two requests for proposals for the footing wall at the Palestine Herald-Press and three for the wall at 310 West Oak Street. They will meet on Nov. 2 to decide which proposals to approve and the community will have four completed murals by the end of January 2022.
The Palestine City Council approved the mural arts program to enhance the downtown area and promote the arts.
Through this program, murals will be placed in locations visible from a public street, sidewalk or right-of-way that are accessible to the public with the hope of attracting visitors and tourists to the city.
Funding is provided from the city’s Hotel Occupancy Tax revenues. According to Raum, up to 15% of the HOT tax can be used to protect the arts. A sum of $24,000 in HOT tax funds have been budgeted for this project.
The city has also defined criteria to be followed for each art installment and will have approval over the artist’s rendering selected for each canvas space/location.
After a location for a mural is established, artists submit a proposal to the Tourism board for approval. Frye’s mural was approved in @@@.
Property owners in Palestine will work with artists to establish a plan and costs for the project. The artist is responsible for all necessary supplies for the canvas and will be paid in two separate payments. The art and the amount awarded for each project will be defined in a Request for Quote/Request for Proposal.
All murals are required to have an anti-graffiti coating applied to them.
Once complete, the sponsor and the artist will be responsible for maintenance, repairs, restoration of the mural, including graffiti abatement, for a period of 60 months after the date of completion of the project. After the end of the 60 month maintenance period, the sponsor can choose to remove or alter the mural, however, the sponsor must first notify the city of its plans and provide the city an opportunity to make recommendations to the sponsor concerning the canvas space.
Raum is hoping to get more locations outside of the Main Street area for the next round of proposals next spring. Property owners interested in being a sponsor should contact Raum.
For questions or more information, call 903-723-3053 or email mraum@palestine-tx.org.
