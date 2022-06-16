Juneteenth festivities mean more to Americans this year as we celebrate the day that marks the end of slavery in Texas as an official federal holiday. Local festivities this weekend include a Gospel Jubilee, a parade to the north side of the Anderson County Courthouse and a vendor and crafts fair.
Juneteenth was celebrated for more than a century as an unofficial holiday by former slaves and their descendants beginning June 19, 1865, to commemorate the day Texas slaves received their freedom. This year Juneteenth falls on a Sunday so federal workers and other entities that follow the nation’s 12 federal holidays take off Monday, June 20.
President Abraham Lincoln declared the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, but because Texas was geographically isolated from the rest of the country, Texas slaves did not learn of their freedom until Union Army General Gordon Granger arrived at the port of Galveston and read a proclamation of freedom known as General Order No. 3.
Palestine’s Juneteenth Committee includes a dozen or so members led by James Smith, who remembers celebrations during his youth as having “red soda water, watermelon, going fishing, and enjoying the family.”
Smith organized a committee in 1993 to revive the city’s Juneteenth celebrations. Since that time annual festivities have included parades, pageants and picnics. Beverly Brown is organizing the parade and events this year.
Festivities begin on Friday at 7 p.m. with a Gospel Jubilee fundraiser at By God's Grace Ministry at 119 Kickapoo St. in Palestine. The program features several gospel performers and costs $15. The funds will be used for community activities and the Juneteenth scholarship fund. A representation of members of the Juneteenth court is also part of the program.
This year’s parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Calhoun Park in Palestine and continues to the Anderson County Courthouse a few blocks away. There is no registration for the parade, and participants are simply expected to line up at the park a few minutes before 10 a.m.
Speakers, public officials and political candidates are set to address the public about the holiday’s significance. A short pageant features a Juneteenth queen, king, princess and prince.
A vendor fair offering food, craft items and t-shirts occurs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at By God’s Grace Ministries.
Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 after activists, including Opal Lee of Fort Worth, the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” raised awareness by walking 2.5 miles a day well into her 90s.
Lee, now 95, attended last year’s White House ceremony and watched as President Biden signed the bill into law. Prior to that, Juneteenth became a state holiday in Texas in 1986 and many states followed.
Smith said the theme of this year’s festivities is “Fulfilling the Dream.”
“People can live the dream rather than trying to seek it,” he said. “Our whole program during all the years that we started out with trying to educate people about their history and how valuable they are.”
