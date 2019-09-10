After several hours in closed session Monday, the Palestine City Council voted to close the Palestine Athletic Complex – home to city youth sports leagues and tournaments for decades – effective immediately.
The city has recently been embroiled in litigation about the complex, which is out of compliance with the 2010 American With Disabilities Act.
City leaders decided the cost of bringing the facility into compliance would be too much, considering the costly infrastructure and water-quality issues they are currently battling.
“The decision to close the athletic complex was not reached lightly, nor did any member of council delight in it,” District 5 Council member Dana Goolsby posted on social media. “Each of us are deeply saddened that we are faced with making decisions like this, and we did not make it lightly.”
City officials are contacting any groups registered for fall leagues to issue refunds.
