Council members Monday will discuss two court cases facing the city – the outcomes of which could change the face of Palestine.
The cases of Michael Ivy vs. the city of Palestine, and Union Pacific Railroad vs. the City of Palestine will be discussed in closed session during council's regular meeting. If any action is decided upon behind closed doors, the council and City Manager Leslie Cloer will reconvene in regular session and make the news public.
Ivy's suit, which demands the city's athletic complex to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, could cost the city the sports facility area youth have enjoyed for nearly 40 years.
To bring the park into compliance, city officials said, would cost millions of dollars – too much for a city facing several million-dollars in street and water projects.
Several parents and concerned citizens have said publicly they would take over maintenance, or even buy the park from the city, and bring it into compliance.
Citing ongoing litigation, however, the city has declined to consider any offers.
Cloer told the Herald-Press Friday city officials were prepared to meet with Ivy Monday for a scheduled meeting with a district court judge.
“The meeting was postponed until Dec. 20, at the request of the plaintiff,” Cloer said. “We were ready to go.”
Cloer declined to comment further, citing ongoing litigation.
Also on the agenda: A case filed by Union Pacific railroad the day before Thanksgiving, asking the court to release them from a 150-year-old contract it has with the city.
The 150-year-old contract guarantees UP to maintain a presence in Palestine and employ local residents. Currently the contract calls for 65 employees. .
The contract, UP officials said in their pleading, became unenforceable more than a century ago, when the original railroad went out of business, and was eventually reorganized as the current Union Pacific.
Furthermore, UP attorneys state the contract has the “effect of unreasonable burdening, or interfering with rail transportation,” and calls the city's insistence on maintaining the original handshake-contract a “burdensome, inefficient, injuriously wasteful and unnecessary obligation.”
Legal experts believe city officials should consider avoiding litigation, as the railroad, with the power of the federal Surface Transportation Board behind them, has rarely, if ever, lost a case.
Larger cities, like El Paso in 2018, and Kansas City last October, faced similar legal challenges against Union Pacific – both were closed, costing those communities nearly 400 jobs.
Cloer declined to comment on the case, saying the city has yet to receive official documentation from Union Pacific.
Mayor Steve Presley said he will do everything in his power to keep UP jobs in Palestine.
“UP attempted something like this in the 1970's,” Presley said Tuesday. “We beat them then. Our job is to figure out a way to beat them now.”
In addition to the cases being discussed Monday, the city is embroiled in several other pieces of litigation, including the ongoing “Lawnmower Man” Jerry Laza case, and the appeal of a $500,000 judgement against the city last March. The jury-awarded judgement stemmed from a contract dispute with Lone Star Equipment over the building of an access road to Sanderson Farms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.