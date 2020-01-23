The decision to re-zone a neighborhood into a retail center falls upon city council members Monday, as they decide the fate of the McFarlane subdivision on Loop 256, across from Walmart.
The proposal was unanimously rejected by the Palestine Planning and Zoning Commission Jan. 9. To overturn the result, five of seven council members must vote in favor of the change.
City officials told the Herald-Press Thursday that there is a lot of misinformation about the project being spread through social media, and residents deserve facts before they form an opinion – or speak with their districts' council members.
Palestine Regional Hospital CEO, and Palestine Economic Development Corporation member Roy Finch, however, said the city hasn't produced enough facts for residents to even consider.
“There's talk about economic growth,” Finch told the Herald-Press. “What stats have they shown us? Zero. It's all speculation.
“Why is the council even being given the opportunity to overturn this decision? Why even have a planning and zoning commission if its decisions aren't adhered to?”
The quarter-mile section of the McFarlane subdivision, between Nannie and Trail Hollow Lanes is the only plot zoned residential on the section of Loop 256 from the hospital to the high school.
Several residents questioned why the developer doesn't build on one of the available commercial properties, rather than raze 4 or 5 houses out of a neighborhood and change the zoning.
“Site-selection investment companies look for areas that will make them the most money,” City Planner Greg Laudadio told the Herald-Press. “Studies show the single busiest traffic spot in the city is the stoplight at the corner of Trail Hollow and the loop. No other spot in the city offers SCC what this spot does.”
Finch said no traffic counts have ever been produced for the public to see. Furthermore, the difference in traffic between the stoplight at the hospital, and the stoplight at Trail Hollow, would be minimal, at best.
“I don't think the city has seriously tried to get the developer to consider other properties,” he said. “Instead, they're doing the developers' dirty work for them.”
The increased traffic would make the neighborhoods too dangerous for children to play, critics say. Finch, who enjoys walking and bicycling with his family, said they would have to stay indoors if the re-zoning goes forward.
Palestine Development Director Mark Miears told the Herald-Press such traffic concerns are unfounded. Any residential traffic increase, Miears said, would most likely be slight, as the neighborhood is already used by residents for traveling to Walmart.
“[Interim Police Chief] Mark Harcrow said truck traffic on residential streets is already illegal,” he said. “Plus, the proposed entrances and exits to the businesses are all well before the neighborhoods begin.”
Making trucks illegal, Finch said, won't necessarily keep them out of the neighborhood.
“Speeding is illegal,” he said. “I guarantee you, right now I could find at least five people speeding down the Loop in a matter of minutes; nothing's done about that.”
At the commission's meeting, Finch cited a Rand Corporation study that concluded crime increases in neighborhoods adjacent to commercial enterprises.
The idea neighborhood residents would be saddled with a commercial property in their own backyards, Miears said, was an exaggeration.
State law requires all businesses to build a 10-foot buffer zone, typically with a wall or fence between the commercial and residential properties. In addition to the buffer, there must be 75 feet between the business and the edge of the closest residential structure.
The thought that this proximity to a commercial site would decrease property values has not been proven, city officials said. City Manager Leslie Cloer said property values would most likely rise due to the change.
“SCC has offered five homeowners above market value,” Cloer said. “This, and the addition of new businesses would actually help increase property values for the rest of the neighborhood.”
Finch said he would bet against that.
“If I sell my house, and it sells for below market value, the city will have to make up the difference,” he said. “If it sells for more, I will donate the surplus to the city. I don't think the city manager would ever take that bet.”
The prospect of other businesses passing-up Palestine if this zoning is refused, Miears said, is very real.
“These are relatively high-end retail businesses,” he said. “Other restaurants and retail outlets are watching this closely to see how it goes.”
Cloer, speaking as acting PEDC director, agreed.
“The PEDC is working with other developers who are all waiting to see the outcome of this,” Cloer told the Herald-Press. “So far, there have been no requests for incentives or tax abatements from SCC to bring these businesses to Palestine. It could really be an economic boon for the city.”
Finch, a member of the PEDC, said there has been no official discussion of other businesses watching and waiting for the zoning change.
“Again, it's all just speculation,” he said. “Also, there is no guarantee SCC will bring a Panda Express or Starbuck's. They were very clear that no deal had been made with either company yet. They can easily dangle those names in front of us, and bait and switch with another outlet.”
