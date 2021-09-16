A zoning change from mixed use neighborhood to industrial zoning in the Oak Cliff Subdivision, and the Cedarvale addition was met with community resistance during the Monday meeting of the Palestine City Council.
The request for the zoning change was in conjunction with plans to develop the properties into 70 lots for Clayton Homes manufactured housing.
According to Building Official Mark Miears the request was denied by the Planning and Zoning Committee.
Miears reported that surveys were sent to 39 property owners. There were 25 received in favor and four against.
Councilmember Dustin Frazier reported he had received multiple phone calls with regard to this zoning issue about narrow streets and property values decreasing due to the possibility of manufactured homes being placed on the property.
“We’ve seen it time and time again, how they start out probably looking nice, but after a few years, you know, they don’t look so nice,” Frazier said. “People that we don’t want to live here start moving into them, trouble makers and things like that.”
Councilmember Krissy Clark questioned what plans were being made with regard to the narrow street into the suggested property and water runoff/drainage during development of the property, especially if construction trucks were going in and out of the property, questioning if there a separate egret and egress would be established.
Councilmember Larissa Loveless noted that Town Creek abuts the property and is one of the community’s watersheds.
Bryan Rodgers of Clayton Homes and Michael Rathburn spoke in favor and A.D. Ethridge, Roice Melton, Ricky Baker, Jerry Fetcher, Neal Wright, and Tucker Axum all spoke against it.
The council voted down the request.
A public hearing was also held for the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-2022. No one was present to speak for or against.
During public comments, Charles Stein addressed the council with regard to the current state of the Museum of East Texas Culture located in the Reagan School, a property of the city of Palestine.
He was followed by A.D. Ethridge who encouraged the city to get proactive and do some strategic planning for inclement weather and natural disasters, like flooding and hard freezes.
During the mayor’s report, Goolsby shared that free COVID-19 testing was being done at the civic center and that September is National Disaster Preparedness Month, encouraging people to be prepared.
There were no reports or comments from any councilmembers.
During the city manager’s report, Teressa Herrera dispelled rumors that patients were being taken to the civic center to house them, and that instead they were simply receiving infusion therapy.
For board appointments, the council approved:
• Ly Sath for the vacant Place 4 position on the Main Street Advisory Board with a term to expire Sept. 30, 2023,
• the reappointment of Jean Mollard to Place 1 of the Main Street Advisory Board with a term to expire Sept. 30, 2023,
• the appointment of Gigi Sandifer to Place 4 replacing Randi Stringhem on the Tourism Advisory Board with a term to expire Sept. 30, 2023,
• the appointment of Harold Campbell to Place 3 replacing Jerry Bell on the Airport Advisory Board with a term to expire Sept. 30, 2023,
• and the appointment of Michael Ezzel to Place 3 replacing Craig Allen on the Historic Landmarks Commission with a term to expire Sept. 30, 2023.
The council opened bids for water treatment plant chemicals, wastewater treatment plant chemicals, road based materials and asphalt, waterline replacement parts for Link Street, waterline replacement parts and waterline replacement on Saltworks Road, waterline replacement parts at the Palestine Railroad Park and right of way clearing at the Palestine Railroad Park.
No action was taken.
The council approved the consent agenda, including:
• authorization for the city manager to see sealed bids for labor only and parts only for waterline replacement on Sylvan Avenue,
• authorization for the city manager to seek sealed bids for labor only for sewer line and parts only for sewer line on Sylvan Avenue,
• authorization for the city manager to seek sealed bids for labor only and for parts only for force main replacement on Fayway Drive,
• authorization for the city manager to seek sealed bids for labor only and for parts only to replace the waterline on South Jackson Street from W. South Street to W. Reagan Street,
• authorization to pya invoices over $25,000,
• authorization for the staff to close unnecessary city funds.
• and the fiscal year 2022 Enterprise vehicle budget for the city of Palestine.
The council went into closed session at 6:46 p.m. to discuss pending or contemplated litigation or settlement offers including Laza, UPRR and other possible claims, the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property including the Community Forest Reagan School and Howard House and to deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer or employee including Library Director.
The the council returned to open session at 8:15 p.m. at which time the council voted to approve the appointment of Ava Sanchez as the new director of the Palestine Public Library.
The council followed with approval the gift of 5.2 acres of the Community Forest to Anderson County to support its renovation project at the civic center that will benefit the community.
In closing, Goolsby made a statement that the council is open to working with the Museum of East Texas Culture.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned.
All councilmembers, except Vickey Chivers, were present for the meeting.
