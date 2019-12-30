Country music star Miranda Lambert had a blast Thursday night, riding the rails on Texas State Railroad's Polar Express. After a ride with family and friends in a private car, Lambert was ready to make Polar Express a holiday tradition.
On Friday, Lambert posted pictures on her Facebook page of her ride on the holiday-themed train: “So much fun last night on the Texas State Railroad The Polar Express!” she wrote. “Our car was adults only but we were all kids again! We drank wine in our pj’s Red 55 Winery and got to meet Santa! I think we started a new tradition!”
The Nashville star hails from East Texas, born in Longview and raised in Lindale, where her family still lives and she runs a business.
Katelyn Tatum, one of the lucky Polar Express staff assigned to Lambert’s car, said Lambert and her crew were having a blast. “She and her family were both so much fun,” Tatum said. “They danced, sang, and ate lots of goodies.”
Showing her down-home, East Texas roots, Lambert graciously took photos with the Polar Express staff, with Tatum standing next to her. “At first, I was nervous about meeting her, but she and her family were so sweet and down-to-earth,” Tatum said.
Tourism Marketing Manager Mary Raum, who's also Palestine's visitor information center manager, said Lambert is not the only celebrity to have ridden the rails on the Polar Express, but she is the biggest to do so in recent years.
“It was great that Miranda Lambert and her family took the time to ride the Polar Express,” Raum said. “Most people see this event as a kids ride, but it is so much more.”
Two weeks ago, a tour group of 36 reserved an entire car for one of the runs. “They ranged in age from 65-90,” Raum said. “It was just as magical for them as any child.”
