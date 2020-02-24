Anderson County commissioners Monday unanimously approved making the county a 2nd Amendment sanctuary. In declaring itself a sanctuary, Anderson County joined nearly 70, or roughly 30 percent, of the state's 254 counties.
Commissioners took the action to preserve the right of Anderson County residents to bear arms, as provided by the Second Amendment, County Judge Robert Johnston said.
Second Amendment sanctuaries are U.S. states, counties, or localities that have adopted laws or resolutions to prohibit, or impede, the enforcement of certain gun control measures believed to violate the Second Amendment, such as assault weapon bans.
“I am 100 percent in support of this,” Republican candidate for Anderson County sheriff Rudy Flores told the Herald-Press Monday.
Flores' opponent in the Republican primaries, candidate Jeff Taylor. also applauded the action. “This was a win for our county,” Taylor told the Herald-Press.
But Sharon Davis, chairperson of the Anderson County Democratic Party, called the resolution pandering and of no significance. “They're fixing a problem that doesn't exist,” said Davis, 71, a gun owner with a license to carry.
Prior to the vote, Precinct 2 Commissioner Rashad Mims called for common sense. Mims voted to approve the resolution.
Citing the state's “No Duty to Retreat” law, similar to other states' “Stand Your Ground” laws, Mims said it's the responsibility of residents to know when to use lethal force. Under Texas law, residents, when defending their lives, may do so with deadly force, without a duty to retreat.
“When kids come to the door, selling stuff for school, we can't have people pulling a gun on them because they might look different than them,” Mims said.
“I want to protect myself. We just don't need some idiot putting guns in people's faces.”
Mims also supports so-called “red-flag” laws to keep firearms away from the mentally ill.
A red-flag law permits police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to themselves or others.
