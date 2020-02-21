Anderson County commissioners appear to have the votes to make this county a “Second Amendment sanctuary.” A resolution declaring the county a sanctuary is on the agenda for Monday's meeting.
In interviews with the Herald-Press, four of five county commissioners expressed, or suggested, support for joining roughly 30 percent of Texas, including neighboring Smith and Cherokee counties, in declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary county.
To pass, a majority of Anderson County commissioners – at least three of them – would need to support becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary.
“I think it's something we maybe should have done a long time ago,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Joey Hill told the Herald-Press Friday. “It's mostly a symbolic gesture, but it shows how we really feel in this county.”
Second Amendment sanctuaries are U.S. states, counties, or localities that have adopted laws or resolutions to prohibit, or impede, the enforcement of certain gun control measures believed to violate the Second Amendment, such as assault weapon bans.
Nearly 70 of the state's 254 counties have declared themselves sanctuaries.
In December, Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston told the Herald-Press he saw no reason to declare Anderson County a sanctuary. “This is East Texas,” he said. “No one has any question as to how we feel about the Second Amendment.”
A gun owner himself, Johnston said now that the topic has been brought before Commissioner's Court, he supports a resolution.
“I feel very strongly about my gun ownership, and I go shooting probably more than most,” he said. “I support this, and I think the court will, too.”
Precinct 1 Commissioner Greg Chapin said constituents are expressing their support of the change.
“A lot of people in this county have asked why we haven't declared already,” Chapin said. “It's worth looking at. My job is to represent the people of Anderson County.”
Sharon Davis, chairperson of the Anderson County Democratic Party, said not all local residents agree. Calling the move “political grandstanding,” Davis questioned if it would be an issue in a non-election year.
“It's just another issue of 'us against them,'” Davis told the Herald-Press. “The issue doesn't amount to anything.”
Davis, who is licensed to carry a firearm, said she has never feared the government would confiscate her guns. “This is only a move to get voters riled up,” she said.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Kenneth Dixon said becoming a sanctuary county would show lawmakers in Austin, and in Washington, that Anderson County supports the U.S. Constitution. “That's what these other [sanctuary] counties are doing,” he said. “We're showing that we'll stand up for, and stand behind, the Constitution.”
