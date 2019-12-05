A 12-foot evergreen on the Anderson County Courthouse lawn Monday officially kicked off the Christmas season.
The tree, donated by County Judge Robert Johnston, is adorned with balls, bows, and ornaments – all donated by Anderson County employees and elected officials.
Anderson County Emergency Management Coordinator Christina Crockett told the Herald-Press Thursday she looked forward to decorating the tree all year.
“It's nice for us to all come together, outside of an emergency,” she said. “We love having this chance to do something positive and fun for the community.”
Palestine firefighters joined Anderson County Emergency Management personnel and courthouse maintenance workers in decorating the tree. Firefighters used their ladder-truck to reach the top branches.
