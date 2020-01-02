Anderson County and the city of Palestine have improved their mass-notification system, but residents must register if they want to stay in-the-know.
The RAVE Mobility notification system, paid for by a grant from the East Texas Council of Governments, replaced the CODE RED system used by city and county emergency management services.
Both services inform residents of disasters or emergencies, such as fires, floods, or hurricanes.
The RAVE system, however, offers more, Anderson County Emergency Management Coordinator Christina Crockett told the Herald-Press Thursday. Residents can now receive weather notifications from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; CODE RED doesn't have that option.
RAVE took effect Jan. 1.
To receive alerts, residents must register for the new system. Anderson County's website provides a registration link at https://www.smart911.com/ref/reg.action?pa=ETCOG. The city of Palestine's website will have one by Friday.
Palestine Police Department interim Chief Mark Harcrow said city officials also will post emergency alerts on social media.
