Before social distancing practices and other public health emergency precautions took hold, animal adoptions at BARC, the Anderson County Humane Society, soared to 43 in March -- well above the monthly average of 26.
BARC's rising adoptions dovetailed with national trends, as people all over the country sought furry companions to alleviate loneliness and compensate for social distancing.
After the local shelter closed to the public in April, however, adoptions dropped to six in the first half of the month. Meantime, national trends of rising animal adoptions continue.
BARC still has a full house of roughly 200 animals. Of those, more than 30 dogs and 20 cats -- including puppies and kittens -- are available for adoption. Other animals include those that are sick, recovering from surgery, or waiting to get shots.
“People do not think we’re open, so they are not coming in to adopt,” Event Coordinator Melanie Seal told the Herald-Press. “We’re still seeking adoptions and fosters.”
The shelter is encouraging persons considering adopting or fostering a pet to call and make an appointment with BARC for Monday through Saturday.
The shelter is now closed to walk-ins, but staff members continue the tedious work of feeding, walking, and cleaning up after the animals, Six full-time employees work on rotating schedules throughout the week to provide care -- even on Sundays.
“We’re here 365 days a year,” Seal said.
BARC's closure is causing another problem: A lack of donations for food and supplies. The shelter recently received a large donation of dog food, but needs towels, newspapers, rags, and cleaning supplies.
A non-profit that relies on donations, BARC also needs money for operating costs. Traditional fundraising events, such as ticketed dinners and concerts, have been curtailed during the public health emergency created by the novel coronavirus.
In July, BARC raised money by selling tickets to a Waylon Jennings Tribute Concert in Palestine, but a similar event may not be possible this year.
Meantime, BARC is working with rescue shelters to find permanent homes for their animals. The local shelter accepts new animals in emergencies only.
BARC requests appointments for all material donations, either by phone, at 903-729-8074, or through Facebook. Monetary donations can also be sent to: BARC the Humane Society, 335 Armory Road, Palestine, Texas, 75803.
