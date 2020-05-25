The Curious Museum has partnered with NASA for this year’s summer camp experience and sign-ups are being held now. Get your little ones signed up before it's too late.
These camps will be held in person, starting June 1.
“Curious’ top priority is to provide a safe and healthy environment for our campers as they experience fun, hands-on and creative activities,” said Lucinda Presley, executive director of Curious. “Inspired by the planned launch Perseverance and funded in part by a NASA grant, this year’s camps will focus on exciting aspects of Mars.”
All camps will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and will include all supplies, Presley said.
Presley said thanks to the grant, the camper fee is greatly reduced to only $40 per camper for non-members and $35 per camper for members. For each camp to “make,” Curious must have a minimum of 6 campers per camp. Each camp will have a maximum of 15 campers.
Since space is limited, you will need to secure your camper’s place and are asked to register with your full camper fee by May 29.
Taught by inspiring and experienced educators, here is a listing of the camps, ages, and the exciting topics campers will explore.
Themes for this summer's camps include:
Week 1 – June 1-5: “Mars and Motion”
Learn what Mars is like. Experiment with how things would move on Mars. Then, design and test your own inventions to explore on Mars, such as rockets, rovers, and rover wheels.
Recommended for students entering grades 1-3
Week 2 – June 8-12: “Mars Art”
Take a look at the red planet through creative eyes. What would it look like to live there, to travel there, to be there? Using various art media, explore the possibility of life on Mars.
Recommended for students entering grades 3-5
Week 3 – June 15-19: “Mars CSI”
Learn to observe and gather evidence like a real-life detective, to explore and learn all kinds of cool things about Mars. Can you solve the case?
Recommended for students entering grades 4-6
Week 4 – June 22-26: “Mars Tinkering”
Learn, hands-on, about important aspects of Mars that NASA must address in order to send humans to Mars. Help create solutions for some of those problems by making your own inventions such as rockets, rovers, tools, and spacesuits.
Recommended for students entering grades 4-6
The Curious Museum, 1301 S. Royall Street in Palestine, is a hands-on exhibit in Palestine, based on the world-famous Exploratorium in San Francisco, California. This exhibit, Curious, strives to promote creative and innovative thinking skills that are important for all ages. The exciting hands-on exhibits are designed for individuals and families, for anyone who has ever been curious.
Due to COVID-19, and since Curious is a high-touch museum, Curious is temporarily closed to the public. It will open to the public, as soon as we can assure the safety of our visitors, on Saturdays from 10 am – 3 pm. Admission is $5/person ages 3 and older. Members and children under the age of two are free.
Curious reserves the right to cancel low-registration classes with notice.
To register, go to thecuriousmuseum.org. Questions? Email curious.imagine@gmail.com.
*All those planning to attend should read the COVID-19 Safety Modifications for this year’s camps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.