Cyclists from around the United States will arrive in Palestine this week for the Camino 205: The Texas Gravel Adventure.
Over 200 bike enthusiasts are expected to converge on Old Town Palestine Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 26, to compete in one of three levels of competition.
This race was established in 2014 as a one-day event and has been taken over this year by Alex Montoya with Topview Sports. It has been extended to a weekend event, allowing participants time to explore the Palestine community.
Montoya said the competition is geared for all levels of riders, with an enjoyable option for everyone.
Participants can ride one day or two with 35, 70 and 105 mile route options each day.
All routes provide varied terrain. There are narrow primitive bridges, pot holes, animals, loose gravel and other hazards. There are short hills and some fairly steep.
There will be three rest stop locations provided through a Rest Stop Charity Contest. Water, sports drinks and basic snacks will be available at each stop.
Riders are responsible for providing their own mechanical support throughout each route. If you are not sure what you should have, please see the pre-race checklist page.
Riders are allowed to have support crews available to help them, but support vehicles must use bypass routes and cannot drive alongside riders on gravel sections.
If you are looking for a true challenge, you can test yourself against your peers over two days with the 155 mile or the Full Camino 205 options.
Local Americana band Blindpursuit is performing for the Camnio 205 crowd and the community from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the OxBow Hollow Sawdust Stage.
Participants have an opportunity to win a pair of $1600 Cantu Cycling Wheels in this year’s raffle. Tickets are available the Camino registration page for $5. The winner will be drawn Saturday night. You must be present to win.
For locals who would like to participate, you must register by Thursday, Sept. 23. To register log onto www.thecamino205.com/registration.
Riders are encouraged to pick up their registration packet on Friday night at the start/finish site from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Race day packet pickup will open at 6 a.m. in front of the Oxbow Bakery, which is also right in front of the start/finish. Packet pickup closes after the 35 mile group starts.
For more information log onto www.thecamino205.com.
