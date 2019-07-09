The Palestine Senior Activity Center, 200 N. Church St., will sponsor its next dance Thursday from 7 to 9:30 p.m., featuring the Texas Express band. Everyone, regardless of age, is welcome.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; admission is $5 per person.
Those attending are asked, if able, to bring snacks or finger foods for everyone to share at the 8 p.m. break.
Tea and coffee are available; donations to the refreshment fund are always needed and appreciated.
This is a smoke-free, alcohol-free environment.
For more information about the Palestine MOW service, call 903-729-0255. Frankston residents interested in Meals on Wheels delivery should call 903-876-4583. Henderson residents, 903-657-4227; Jacksonville residents, 903-586-3939; Elkhart and Montalba residents, 903-729-0612.
The Palestine Meals on Wheels menu and activities for the next two weeks:
Tuesday: Coconut chicken, broccoli with garlic soy sauce, fortune cookie, Asian cucumber salad, applesauce, milk.
Activities: 8:30 a.m. Cloggers, 11:30 – 12:15. Lunch & Learn Series – Understand Alzheimer’s & Dementia, 1 p.m. Bridge.
Wednesday: Potato crushed fish, corn O'Brien, beets, wheat bread, apricots, milk
Activities: 12:30 p.m. Painting Class.
Thursday: Sliced ham, balsamic green beans, mashed sweet potatoes, cornbread, fruited jello, milk.
Activities: 10 a.m. Mats for the homeless, 6 p.m. Swing Dance Lessons, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Dance with Texas Express.
Friday: BBQ chicken, scalloped potatoes, spinach, dinner roll, plums, milk.
Monday: BBQ pork riblet on bun, ranch style beans, turnip greens, yogurt, milk.
Activities: 10 a.m. Bridge.
Tuesday: Tuna salad sandwich, primavera pasta salad, cantaloupe, banana pudding, milk.
Activities: 8:30 a.m. Cloggers, 11 p.m. Bridge.
Wednesday: Monterey chicken, rice pilaf, broccoli spears, biscuit, mandarine oranges with cherries, milk.
Activities: 11 a.m. Monthly Birthday Party with Texas Express, cake provided by Greenbrier Nursing & Rehab Health Screen by Jordan Home Health, 12:30 p.m. Painting Class.
Thursday: Steak fingers with gravy, mashed potatoes, zucchini, wheat roll, apple.
Activities: 10 a.m. Mats for the homeless, 7 to 10 p.m. Square Dance.
Friday: Roasted chicken, cornbread dressing, cabbage, blackeyed peas, fruit cup, milk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.