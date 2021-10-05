District Judge Deborah Oakes Evans, 87th Judicial District, will not seek re-election for a sixth term.
Evans made the announcement last week. She will serve until Dec. 31, 2022.
“I feel very honored that the citizens in my four counties have placed their confidence in me for five terms,” Evans said. “I have steadfastly tried to be a good judge, to make decisions based on what the facts are, plus the law as I understand it, and to do so fairly and promptly.”
The 87th State District Court includes Anderson, Leon, Limestone and Freestone counties.
The district courts are the trial courts of general jurisdiction of Texas. The geographical area served by each court is established by the Legislature, but each county must be served by at least one district court. In sparsely populated areas of the state, several counties may be served by many district courts.
District courts have original jurisdiction in all felony criminal cases; divorce cases; case involving title to land; election contest cases, civil cases in which the amount in controversy is $200 or more; and any matter in which jurisdiction is not placed in another trial court.
While most district courts try both criminal and civil cases, the courts may specialize in civic, criminal, juvenile or family law matters in the state's more densely populated counties.
“I want to thank the citizens of Anderson, Limestone, Freestone and Leon counties for their support over the years,” Evans said. “I have also been blessed to serve with many fine colleagues, both those on the bench, the employees and elected officials in all of my counties and the attorneys who practice before me.
“Additionally I had a number of judicial mentors who were always willing to offer guidance and assistance to a new district judge, including but not limited to former 87th Judicial District Judge Sam Bill Bournias, Judge Dick Black of the 77th Judicial District, Judge Bascom W Bentley of the 369th Judicial District, Judge James M. Parsons of the 3rd Judicial District, Judge Jerry Calhoon of the 349th Judicial District, Judge Kenneth Keeling of the 278th Judicial District, Judge William McAdams of the 12th JudicIal District and Judge Donald Kraemer of the 12th Judicial District. Their guidance was invaluable.”
Evans was salutatorian of the Teague High School Class of 1981.
She married her high school sweetheart, Michael Evans, while an undergraduate business administration student at West Texas State University, now West Texas A&M University. After graduating with honors, she had their only child, Brian.
Evans got her law degree from Baylor University in 1992 and went to work for the Potter and Minton law firm in Tyler, where she was the only female attorney out of approximately 20 on staff. During her six-year tenure there, she became board certified in labor and employment law.
Evans took a job in 2000 as assistant general counsel for TCA Cable which operated cable systems in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. When the company was bought out by Cox Communications, Evans moved to Fairfield and did civil litigation work for a few years for a Dallas-based law firm.
In the early 2000s, Evans decided to run for the position of 87th state district judgeship. Running as a Republican, Evans defeated Democrat and longtime Freestone County attorney Joe Cannon in the November 2002 general election and began her service on Jan. 1, 2003.
Evans was the first Republican to serve in the 87th Judicial District and the first female district judge in each of her four counties.
She had four subsequent elections with no opponent.
She is well thought of by her contemporaries.
“It is a truly an honor to serve with Judge Evans, and candidly, her forthcoming retirement will be a little bittersweet for many of us,” said Judge Michael Davis of the 369th Judicial District. “As a mentor, she taught me so much about being an effective judge and how to manage responsibilities of the bench.
“Judge Evans is a great role model to many in the legal profession and judiciary. Among her many accomplishments I admire is trailblazer – becoming the first female district judge in each of her counties – and in doing so, helping to make an extraordinary achievement an inspirational path for other women to follow in the East Texas judiciary.”
Davis will also miss her on a personal level.
“I might add she is also a good friend who can tolerate lots of office antics,” he said. “I will miss randomly photobombing her family pictures at events, the looks she gives me when I take her Diet Cokes from the office refrigerator without asking, and I never fully understand, her borderline obsessive, love of pound cake versus normal birthday cake that many of us enjoy. But then again, no one is perfect.
“I would like her to know we all appreciate her years of distinguished service to the judiciary, and we all wish Judge Evans and her family the best in this next chapter of her life.”
Although Evans does not plan to seek re-election, she still intends to serve as a judge.
“Following my retirement as the current sitting judge of the 87th District, I intend to serve as a Senior District Judge, which will allow me to sit by assignment at different districts across the state,” Evans said.
A new judge will be elected in November 2022 and will begin his or her term on Jan. 1, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.