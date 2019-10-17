With colder weather and more time spent indoors also comes an abundance of germs — and the return of flu season. Local physicians say now is the time to get vaccinated for the rarely lethal but always miserable virus, which may be more prevalent in Texas due to low vaccination rates.
Flu shots are recommended for everyone, especially the very young and the very old. The nation's Centers for Disease Control reports that vaccination rates for the 2018-2019 flu season were low among Texans. Only 62% of Texans, ages 6 months to 17, received the vaccine; worse, only 43 percent of Texas adults received flu vaccinations.
Flu shots are especially important for persons with diabetes, heart conditions, pregnancy, or other conditions associated with low immunity, such as HIV. With many adults not getting shots, physicians are worried.
"This may be a really bad flu year," said Dr. Carolyn Salter of Palestine.
The problem is not scarcity, as flu shots are readily available. Most insurance plans cover the vaccinations, which are provided at several clinics, pharmacies, and physicians' offices in Palestine. Even for people without insurance, the flu shot is only around $25 for ages 2-64. The cost of a flu shot is $50 for people 65 and older, most of whom receive Medicare.
Flu vaccines are readily available at clinics and pharmacies in Palestine, including CVS, Kroger, Brookshires, Walmart, and Walgreens.
Salter sees the flu as a serious public health threat. A physician in Palestine for 27 years, she has lost both friends and patients to the flu. Sycamore Medical Clinic, where she works with Dr. Michael Gorby, requires all staff to receive a flu shot every year—as do most healthcare providers.
“No vaccine is 100% effective, but getting your flu shot dramatically reduces your chances of dying,” Salter said. “The vaccine is much less expensive than the antiviral drug, missing work, or even hospitalization, if you get a severe case.”
While most people recover from the flu in a few weeks, the virus can lead to more serious threats, such as sinus infection, pneumonia, or inflammation of the heart or brain. The World Health Organization estimates more than 650,000 deaths a year from influenza worldwide, but counting deaths from respiratory illnesses that result from the flu, WHO states the real number is much higher.
With symptoms of headache, low-grade fever, muscle aches, and a runny nose, the flu may at first mimic a “super cold,” said Dr. Marco Peterson of Palestine Regional Medical Center.
Once a person contracts the virus, he or she has 48 hours to get effective treatment from Tamiflu, a prescribed remedy. Tamiflu is safe for everyone older than a few weeks, he said, and will decrease the severity of symptoms.
Peterson said the vaccine is the first line of defense against the influenza virus, but he also recommends staying hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, washing hands, and eating healthy foods.
Peterson said many people do not want to get a flu shot because they're afraid it will make them sick. He recently finished a residency at Wayne State University in Michigan, and will begin practicing PRMC on Monday.
WHO calls this syndrome “vaccination hesitancy,” and states the unwillingness or refusal to vaccinate is also one of the top 10 threats to public health worldwide.
Peterson said the solution is to educate patients that getting a flu shot will not make them sick. People may experience mild symptoms after getting the vaccination, but these can be treated with Tylenol or Ibuprofen. Only in rare cases, he said, do people experience a reaction serious enough to not warrant getting a flu shot.
