Keep a weathered eye on the skies above Palestine this weekend, as planes from all over the United States stop in for the Dogwood Fly in Fair.
The fly-in is being held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Palestine Municipal Airport, 1278 CR 421 in Palestine.
Fly-ins are pre-arranged gatherings of pilots and their aircrafts. They can be formerly or informally organized and members of the public may be invited to view the aircraft. They can be aimed at specific aircraft classes or models and organized by national organizations, clubs or a group of friends. This particular fly-in was not an organized group.
This event will be open to the public and is family friendly. Admission is $5 per vehicle with free parking.
There will be arts and crafts, food trucks, a gun show, military, antiques and other collectibles for sale throughout the weekend.
The Palestine Municipal Airport, KPSN, is a general aviation airport with two runways. The primary functions include serving as a fuel farm for aircrafts, providing transient aircraft with fuel and runways for landing and take-off, flight training and for terminal resting areas.
The primary runway is 5,005 feet long and 100 feet wide. The crosswind runway is 4,002 feet long and 75 feet wide.
The airport has pilot-controlled runway lighting for night landings.
The airport serves approximately 29 local planes and 35 transient planes per month.
Capital improvement projects for the Palestine airport are on the city council’s radar for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
For more information contact Charles Montgomery at 817-929-1816 or by email at whipp.events@gmail.com or whippfarmproductions.com.
