The Dogwood Garden Club helps make Palestine sparkle during the holidays. Each year, the club decorates the Anderson County Courthouse rotunda and Annex with trees for Christmas.
Federated in June of 1940, the Palestine Dogwood Garden Club has played an active role in the community through service and involvement for over 80 years.
Decorating the courthouse for the yuletide holiday has been one of the club's long term annual projects, adding a Texas and American themed tree at the Anderson County Annex to their holiday decorating list in recent years.
They also use their talents to decorate some of our local nursing homes. This year, they decked the halls at Greenbriar Nursing Home.
Beyond holiday decorating, the club helps to maintain many of our local parks, including the Dogwood mini-park, decorating with scarecrows in the fall.
And they host several annual school projects, including poster competitions that encourage environmental awareness.
Ten years ago, the club added the Festival of Trees as a way to help dress up the community during the Christmas season for a good cause. Through this event, non-profit organizations, with their 501(c)3 status, are invited to create a theme for a Christmas tree and decorate it in that fashion with the winners receiving cash prizes.
This year 13 non-profit organizations participated in the annual event. Trees have been on display in businesses downtown throughout the month of December. Judges from out of town have judged the trees. This year’s winners were University of Texas at Tyler’s University Academy at Palestine in first place, The Stock Pot in second place, Anderson County Care in third place and Keep Elkhart Beautiful received Honorable Mention. A total of $2,000 was awarded to the winning trees.
Andrew Gregory, General Manager of Ben E. Keith Co. Beverage Distributors, has been the underwriter for this event all 10 years.
Last week, the club helped set up a group tour of the Festival of Trees for some residents of Windemere at Cartmell Assisted Living facility.
“They were delighted and surprised to find treats at some of the merchants just for them,” said Linda Jean Brown, the founder of the Festival of Trees. “Such a joy to be able to assist our elderly. Thank you to those merchants downtown for providing a little sunshine to these residents.”
This year’s tree entries, which will be on display at their downtown locations until the end of the month, can be seen inside Saturday's Herald-Press on pages 3 and 12.
