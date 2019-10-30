Tis the season for our non-profits to compete in the Dogwood Garden Club’s annual Festival of Trees competition.
“We are proud to once again offer non-profit organizations the chance to compete using their creativity and unusual ideas to decorate a Christmas tree depicting what their organizations statement is with other non-profit organizations for cash prizes,” said Linda Jean Brown, Dogwood Garden Club member and event founder.
Having seen a similar event in Florida nine years ago, Brown brought the idea back to her garden club.
“This event has been a great way to get the various organization's name out in the public as well as involvement for our community as a whole,” said Brown.
The Festival of Trees is in its fourth year.
Andrew Gregory, general manager of Ben E Keith Beers, has once again agreed to generously underwrite the cash prizes to be awarded to the top winners. A total of $2,000 will be given out to seven of the top chosen trees.
Non-profit organizations that compete decorate their trees to depict their mission statement, purpose, description and/or themes and will be judged on a scale of points.
“From the descriptions we’ve already received from organizations who plan to compete this year, it will once again, be an exciting time for those participating,” said Brown. “The public will be amazed at what these groups have come up with to tell the public what their organizations are involved in and their worthwhile projects.”
The final deadline for this year’s applicants to return their application is Nov. 18.
Drawing for tree placement will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 2. The non-profit organizations will begin decorating immediately following. Once again, you are to bring everything you will need to stage your tree with you that day.
The members of the Dogwood Garden Club invite you to check out the trees inside the Palestine Mall anytime after Dec. 2. The trees will be set up and available for the public to enjoy the entire month of December.
Judging of contest will be held on Dec. 14 and the winners will be announced at 12 noon at day.
The Dogwood Garden Club has been beautifying Palestine and Anderson County for the past 79 years through their various service projects. Beyond the Festival of Trees, they continue to decorate the Christmas tree at the rotunda inside the Anderson County Courthouse and in the lobby of the Anderson County Annex for the holiday season.
If your non-profit organization would like to participate in this unique competition, email Festival of Trees chairman, Brown, at ljbrown3264@windstream.net and she will send you an application and guidelines. If you have any questions please email ljbrown3264@windstream.net or contact her at 903 478-3264.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.