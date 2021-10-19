The Dogwood Jamboree features the theme “Classic Country Music” and four new performers from East Texas at 7 p.m. this Saturday at the Palestine High School Auditorium after the Hot Pepper Festival.
Cameron Fulp of Sulphur Springs, Sonya Stevenson of Nacogdoches, Eric Maler of Corsicana and Liz Gallant are first-time performers at the Jamboree.
“The October show will feature several new artists who have never been on the Jamboree before,” said Dan Manuel, the show’s producer.
Fulp’s performance features the steel guitar, an instrument played by moving a steel bar against plucked strings. He plays professionally and was recognized by the Texas Steel Guitar Association as one of the finest “Up and Comers” of the instrument in 2013.
“I have been fortunate to study under some of the finest players in the business, specifically the great ‘Cowboy’ Eddie Long, formerly of Hank Williams Jr., Kenny Chesney and currently with the great Jamey Johnson,” Fulp said.
The Jamboree’s Talent Search contest features two youth, Nathan James and Skylar Stevenson. Members of the audience vote for one of the youth performers, who will advance to the final competition on Dec. 11.
Manuel said the youth are competing for the Artist of the Year award, which includes a plaque and a cash prize.
“There are many talented young people in the East Texas area and we are happy to provide them with the opportunity to perform at venues like the Jamboree,” Manuel said. “We encourage all young people who would like to be on the show to schedule an audition.”
Participants must be 18 or younger to compete in the talent search; auditions for the March 2022 Jamboree open next week.
The show’s regulars include Joe Hancock, “Flo” (Sissy Perry), Mike Kellogg, Danny Gallant, “Jus C. Leroy” and “Kid Roy,” and Manuel.
Audience members are not required to wear masks but may wear them at their own discretion. Door prizes from sponsors are available.
Admission is $15 for adults, $6 for children 6 to 10, and free for children 5 and younger. For tickets, call 903-729-7080 or 903-724-2556.
