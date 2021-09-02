The Anderson County Master Gardeners awarded a designation of honorary master gardener to John Kelley of Crockett after he was unable to finish his certification due to health issues.
“It was a very nice gesture and totally unexpected,” Kelley said.
The group, which is sponsored by the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, meets on the fourth Thursday of each month in Palestine and Kelley joined the intern class with 11 others to pursue his passion of planting and harvesting edible fruits and vegetables. With COVID-19 and his weakened immune system from a devastating diagnosis two and a half years ago, his efforts were cut short.
Kelley had a terminal lung disease.
“What started out as a nuisance, occasional shortness of breath, became a debilitating full-time problem,” Kelley said. “Walking 25 feet from bedroom to couch was a huge effort requiring five minute recovery time to catch my breath.”
The only solution was a double lung transplant and Kelley qualified.
He had the operation on May 23 and said he is doing well.
Emphasizing the selfless act of the donor, he said it resulted in his new life. “They call it your second birthday,” he said. “That’s not far off!”
He said there are 107,000 people currently on a waiting list for donors and that an average of 20 people pass away each day waiting while on the list.
“To anyone on the fence, please donate,” he said.
Though it was a long and difficult process, the results are miraculous, according to Kelley.
“Drawing that first breath is unforgettable,” he said. “Miraculous is not an exaggeration.”
From qualifying for the procedure to operation and recovery, he said the support along the way was humbling. The support he received has restored his faith in people as well as in higher powers. The donor, doctor, his wife, friends, family and even strangers have all been a part of his recovery.
“Prayers are answered,” Kelley said.
One of the local groups who cared for Kelley’s well-being is the Anderson County Master Gardeners.
“Though we were together only a short time due to COVID, the bonds were formed,” he said. “My classmates and instructor Truman Lamb are exceptional, kind people. When they learned of my situation I was added to more prayer groups.
“The group also agreed to make me an honorary master gardener since I couldn’t rejoin them.”
Kelley said his sister-in-law is a long time master gardener who helped him keep in contact with the group through his illness.
Group member and master gardener Pat Jolly said the framed certificate for Kelley is ready for presentation as soon as he is able to be here to accept it.
The group is led by Truman Lamb, Anderson County Agri-life agent.
“We are a group that cares for each other and works together to achieve life long rewards of how to grow beneficial vegetables and fruits,” said Jolly.
“They are good, kind, caring people,” Kelley said.
Texas Master Gardeners provide more than 300,000 hours of volunteer service each year. There are about 5,000 in the state. Master gardeners are educators who train future and current master gardeners while responding to phone calls, texts and email inquiries about horticultural topics. They also help with school, garden and civic organizations.
To become a master gardener, trainees must complete 50 hours of instruction, pass an exam and volunteer 50 hours within one year.
To learn more about the group, call 903-723-3735 or email acmastergardeners@gmail.com.
