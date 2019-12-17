Enjoy a night of caroling Thursday at the historic Texas Theater for the 16th Christmas Carols Sing-a-long.
Timothy and Elaine Triplett founded this annual event for family and friends of all ages to sing along and embrace the joy of the holiday season. Timothy Triplett said they try to keep the show's format the same, singing carols with the words provided on a projector screen.
Singing is led by David and Judy Watts; music is provided by pianist Becky Ingram.
The Christmas Carols sing-a-long restores wonderful memories for Timothy Triplett.
Triplett recalls participating in a community choir, made of fourth- and fifth-graders from Palestine, for a concert of Christmas carols at the First Baptist Church.
Almost all of the verses are sung for each carol, with words projected onto a backdrop behind the stage, so that no one has to memorize them. Wireless microphones are distributed to audience members who want them, including children.
The Palestine Community Theatre donates the use of the Texas Theatre; volunteers provide the music, making this an event open to all at no charge.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Singing starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m. – but not before all of the children present are invited to the stage to sing “Jingle Bells.”
“This year we will have a surprise gift for the children,” Timothy Triplett said.
Lite refreshments are provided; admission to the Texas Theatre, 213 W. Crawford St. in downtown Palestine, is free. For more information, call 903-723-4000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.