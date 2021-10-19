The Palestine Chapter of Ducks Unlimited is hosting its annual dinner banquet Tuesday, Oct. 26 at the Anderson County Youth Livestock Arena, 750 N. Texas Hwy 287 in Palestine.
“Join us for another great year of fundraising for wetlands conservation,” said Jon Piersol, chairman of Anderson County's chapter of Ducks Unlimited. “Last year was amazing and we look forward to another great event.”
Savoie’s Cajun Seafood out of Shreveport, LA will be back again this year to cater the event, bringing a cajun feast that includes shrimp, crawfish, catfish, oysters and all the trimmings.
Along with dinner, the event will include auctions and vendors, along with games and a bounce-house for the kids. There will also be a presentation by Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Ducks Unlimited is the world's largest private waterfowl and wetlands conservation organization. Palestine's chapter was the fourth in the state. It has sponsored an annual banquet for more than 40 years.
According to Piersol, 83 cents of every dollar raised goes towards conservation. Donations go toward waterfowl conservation throughout the United States.
“Most birds are migratory, so it wouldn't make sense to keep all the money in one area,” Piersol said. “Still, we are using some funds locally, like the habitat development we're building in Tennessee Colony.”
The national non-profit advocacy group, with 700,000 members, started 84 years ago.
Tickets are $65 for singles, $90 for couples and $20 for youth under 18. Admission includes the banquet and membership in Ducks Unlimited. Tickets available at the event, or at Iron Gate Feed, 936 W. Oak St., Palestine. Tables can be purchased for $650, $1,500 and $3,000.
For more information call 903-724-4392.
