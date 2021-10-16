Early voting for the constitutional amendment election begins Monday.
“Please make sure you have all resources and take all necessary steps to become familiar with your ballot prior to entering the polling place,” said Casey Brown, Anderson County Election Clerk. “Sample ballots are available on the County Website, www.co.anderson.tx.us, or at the Anderson County Elections Office. The elections office is not able to provide any information for or against any measure on the ballot.”
Brown asked for voters to be patient during the upcoming election.
Anderson County has purchased new equipment. The equipment is a simple marking device. When a voter checks-in, the voter will be given a blank ballot in the form of a 14” post card with their preprinted precinct.
“We will have staff available to assist,” Brown said. “Again, the lines will move slowly. Please take into consideration you may not be in-and-out as quickly as other elections, as voters adjust to our new system. You also have the option to bring your own stylus.”
Brown suggest voters watch an instructional video at the following link: www.essvote.com/blog/video/video-expressvote-how-to-vote/?wvideo.
There will be eight state constitutional amendments on this ballot addressing topics ranging from religious freedom to taxes to judicial eligibility.
Anderson County is also hosting elections for the city of Frankston, Neches Independent School District and Westwood Independent School District.
The city of Frankston will be voting on Proposition A, which states, “The legal sale of alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages.”
Neches ISD will be voting for Board of Trustee, Place 5. Candidates are Holly L. Nealy, Alan McEntarfer and Jonathan Gordon.
Westwood ISD will vote on Proposition A, which states “The issuance of not to exceed $38,325,000 of Westwood Independent School District Building bonds for the purposes of renovating each campus with priority given to safety, security and handicap accessibility, plus the addition of square footage at the Junior High School for grade realignment, and the levying of a tax payment thereof this is a property tax increase.”
Voters will still need to provide one of the seven forms of identification in order to vote at the polls. To learn more about ID requirements, check out www.votetexas.gov.
All qualified voters are eligible to vote during the early voting period. The deadline to register to vote for the election was Oct. 4.
The Constitutional Amendment election and Special Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
If you would like to confirm whether you are registered or not, log onto the Texas Secretary of State website at www.sos.state.tx.us/.
You’ll need on of the three combinations of information to check your status:
• your Texas driver’s license number and date of birth,
• your first and last name, date of birth and what county you reside in,
• or your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on your voter registration certificate.
The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 22.
To be eligible to vote by mail in Texas, you must be 65 years or older, sick or disabled, in jail but eligible to vote or out of the county during the early voting period and election day. You can print a form or request one be mailed to you. Once the form is filled out, you will need to address it and mail it to the early voting clerk in your county.
Early voting will be held through Friday, Oct. 29. All early voting will be held at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 703 N Mallard, Suite 103A, in Palestine.
Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 through Saturday, Oct. 23, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 and Tuesday, Oct. 26 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 through Friday, Oct. 29.
Please call the Elections Office at 903-723-7438 if you have any questions about your eligibility to vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.