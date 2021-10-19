East Texas attorney Brian Walsh announced his candidacy for the 87th Judicial District Court this week.
Current District Judge Deborah Oakes Evans declared in early October she would not seek re-election for a sixth term.
Walsh currently serves as the city prosecutor for the city of Palestine and said the experience has helped him grow in his knowledge of local areas of concerns.
“I believe it is important for all members of the community to contribute, and to do so by utilizing the unique skills we each have,” Walsh said. “Being a lawyer, and using that background to serve the community, to see that the citizens before me are treated fairly and impartially, is why running for this position holds a significant importance to me.”
Walsh, who will run for the seat as a Republican candidate, grew up in Anderson County and graduated from Cayuga High School in 1984. He attended the University of Arkansas School of Law where he served as the articles editor of the Arkansas Law Review.
He first practiced law in Houston at Vinson & Elkins before moving to McClanahan & Clearman.
In 2010 Walsh returned to East Texas to own his own practice. He has experience in criminal, civil and family law. He has also represented clients in property disputes, Child Protective Services cases and personal injury.
Though he primarily practices law in Anderson and nearby counties, Walsh has handled cases in Harris, Dallas, Bexar and Tarrant counties.
The certified mediator works to bring people together for early resolution of their disputes whenever he can.
“With respect to unique qualifications, I believe that I have had a well-rounded legal career over the last 19 years,” Walsh said. “I’ve handled countless criminal and civil matters, and tried many criminal and civil cases both before a jury and to the court. My familiarity with the types of cases that come before the 87th District Court, and extensive litigation experience, I believe, uniquely qualifies me for this position.”
Walsh is a local cattle raiser who has served on the board of directors for the Anderson County Youth Livestock Association for the last five years. He believes it is important to support local youth in their agricultural pursuits and to achieve their goals through hard work and education.
He also serves as the board president for the BCY Water Supply Corporation board.
Walsh and his wife Jodie say they are committed to serve in local organizations.
David Walsh, Brian’s brother, will serve as campaign treasurer. David retired from 20 years of Coast Guard service and began work at the Walmart Distribution Center before retiring last year. For campaign contributions, David Walsh may be reached at walshfor87treasurer@gmail.com.
The primary election is scheduled for March 1, 2022 and the general election for November 8, 2022.
