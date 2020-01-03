This map shows five locations in Anderson County that will accept blood donations in January: Tractor Supply Company, Monday, Jan. 6, 2-6 p.m.; TruCare Living Centers, Friday, Jan. 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Bois D'Arc Baptist Church, Jan. 12; Slocum High School, Jan. 24.; and, Southside Baptist Church, Jan. 26.