Carter Blood Care is running critically low on blood supply and declared an urgent need for donations Friday. The supply of blood products is so low in East Texas that patients are waiting in hospital rooms to receive treatments, such as surgeries or blood transfusions.
Palestine residents have two opportunities to donate blood locally next week: the recurring blood drive at Tractor Supply, Monday, 2-6 p.m., and at TruCare Living Center, Friday, Jan. 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Tyler Donor Center is open Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Walk-ins are also welcome.
The blood center requests that donors bring a government-issued ID to donate and eat a good breakfast or lunch before arriving. Because January is National Blood Donor Month, everyone who donates before Jan. 17 will receive a box of Girl Scout Cookies.
Donors can sign up ahead of time on the Carter Blood Care website or call 903-504-0812 for information.
