Students in the Palestine Independent School District will be back in class today.
While we adults worry over things like masks and distancing and the effects of last year, many students are just ready to possibly get a new backpack and to see their friends.
It should be an exciting time of year for kids all over the county to get back in the classroom.
We at the Herald-Press would like to take a moment to express our gratitude to all of the local groups who have made this possible for so many students.
Every year, businesses, churches and community organizations in Anderson County take time and money and volunteers and put them to invaluable use to help kids.
Last Saturday volunteers from the Palestine Junior Service League, 903 Camaro Club, the Lions Club and Cadillac The Barber worked to hand out backpacks and school supplies, serve snow cones, give free eye exams and free haircuts.
Churches like Norwood Heights Baptist, Mount Calvary Baptist and Living Spring Assembly of God also hosted events offering free school supplies and services and support for families all over Anderson County.
It makes us proud to say we are from Palestine, Texas.
These are the kind of efforts that remind us we are able to overcome divisions and work in ways that value others over self.
It is refreshing to see generosity and kindness at work.
So thank you to all of the local businesses who donated money.
Thank you to those of you who volunteered.
Thank you to those who supported the fundraising efforts which made these events a possibility.
Thank you to all of the teachers who have overcome so much as they prepare for another year in the middle of so much uncertainty.
We are grateful for your work and support to prepare the next generation for all that is to come.
-Palestine Herald-Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.