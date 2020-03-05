Falling a mile short in Tuesday's sheriff's race hasn't changed Jeff Taylor. Even though he won't become the next sheriff of Anderson County, the veteran cop told the Herald-Press Thursday he will still be running down bad guys.
“Jeff's not going to change,” he said. “I'm going to keep chasing the bad guys and serving the people of Frankston.”
A part-time narcotics and criminal investigator for the city of Frankston, Capt. Taylor, 57, downshifted to reserve status during his year-long sheriff's campaign.
The morning after the polls closed, declaring his opponent Rudy Flores the winner by roughly 5,000 votes – a more to four-to-one margin – Taylor was back on the job.
Taylor brings his nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience to not only Frankston but also other Texas communities, acting as a temporary narcotics inspector and expert, wherever he is needed.
“Rudy [Flores] knows if the county ever needs my aid, he absolutely has it,” Taylor said.
Not one to sit still, Taylor also has a business to run: Taylor's Landscaping and Construction, which he's operated for more than a decade.
In a post-election social media post, Taylor said: “I have learned one thing, that good guys never win. The people have spoken and will have to live with the choice they made.”
That statement drew some criticism from local residents, but Taylor said he never meant to knock Flores.
Taylor said he was referring to a conversation he had with current Anderson County Sheriff Greg Taylor, who endorsed Flores, earlier in the night.
Greg Taylor, no relation to Jeff Taylor, did not seek re-election after four straight terms as Anderson County sheriff.
“He told me, 'Jeff, you're too good a guy to win an election; you have to be a politician,'” Taylor said. “It was never meant as a slight.”
On the contrary, Taylor said he congratulates Flores and wishes him the best.
“I'd like to continue to foster the good relationship Frankston has with the sheriff's office,” he said. “I'll provide him with anything he needs. We've worked together in the past – he knows that.”
Taylor thanked his supporters and called running for sheriff an honor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.