Elijah's Retreat Director Cheryl Torres has announced that Friday's Race for Autism in Canton was postponed due to rain. Instead, it will be held Friday, Sept. 11 at Buffalo Creek Speedway in Canton.
Family fun during the event will include Dunk the Driver, barrel train rides, inflatables, face paintings, a sensory booth and painting hand prints on a car, along with a chance for kids to meet race car drivers and see their cars up close.
Activities begin at 5 p.m., followed by a 5:30 p.m. Race Car Crawl and a race at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 adults, $10 youths; children ages 5 and younger enter free of charge. Pit passes are $35 per person. For more information, log onto http://autism.txanracing.com. Learn more about Elijah's Retreat at www.elijahsretreat.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.