Palestine isn't the only Anderson County community scratching its city council election because incumbents went unchallenged: Elkhart is foregoing council elections this year for the fifth time since 2008.
In Elkhart, Lucia Butler, Place 1; Councilman Raymond Dunlap, Place 3; Councilman James Warren, Place 4; and Councilman Chuck Conner, Place 5, are unopposed.
Both Palestine and Elkhart have suffered from low voter turnout. Mayors for both cities, however, cited residents' faith in the incumbents, rather than voter or civic apathy. This is the first time in nearly a decade that Palestine City Council elections were cancelled.
“They see us all trying and working hard,” Palestine Mayor Steve Presley told the Herald-Press Wednesday. “And this council is not afraid to air our mistakes. We make mistakes, but we work hard to correct them as soon as possible.”
Elkhart Mayor Jennifer McCoy said residents have begun to trust their council members again, and it shows.
“It's really nice to know the residents of Elkhart have enough trust in this council that they don't want to make any changes,” she said.
The filing deadline to run for both cities was 5 p.m. Tuesday. In Palestine, only incumbents Larissa Loveless, District 1; Vickey Chivers, District 3; and Dana Goolsby, District 5 had filed.
Palestine will save the roughly $10,000 budgeted for the May council elections; Elkhart will save about $3,000. Money saved will revert to each city's general fund.
Early voting for Anderson County will continue until Feb. 28. The general primary election is March 3.
For more information on Anderson County elections, call Elections Administrator Casey Brown at (903) 723-7438.
