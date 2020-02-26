Jeff Taylor, a Republican candidate for Anderson County Sheriff received endorsement last week from Elkhart's Mayor pro tem Raymond Dunlap.
Dunlap, a former 12-year mayor of Elkhart, and Governor Perry-appointed member of the East Texas Council of Government, called Taylor an “honest man, who will be an excellent sheriff.”
With 36-year law enforcement behind him, Taylor has served in many capacities, including correctional officer, and narcotics investigator.
“I feel Mr. Jeffrey Taylor is the best choice for the job of sheriff of Anderson County,” Dunlap said. “He will be honest and fair, regardless of status, race, sex, or nationality.”
Taylor will be squaring off for the sheriff's position against former Texas Ranger Rudy Flores, also a Republican.
Since Anderson County's current sheriff, Greg Taylor, won't be seeking another term, Taylor and Flores will go head-to-head in next month's primaries.
Early voting, which is currently underway, will continue through Friday. The spring primary election is March 3.
