“If you build it, they will come,” Elkhart Mayor Jennifer McCoy says about the city's newest project, the Elkhart City Park.
By “they,” McCoy means residents of Elkhart, especially children.
“In small communities like Elkhart, recreational areas play a key role in the health of the community,” McCoy said. “Every city has the responsibility of providing adequate parks and open space.”
Elkhart has more community spirit than money. McCoy cites the lack of tax-generating businesses. as well as an overall lack of trust in city government, fostered over the past few years.
Built on the current park, with baseball fields and pavilions used by residents and the Elkhart Youth Athletic Association, the new park areas will develop in stages. The first stage, a playground for children, was estimated to cost roughly $20,000.
Generous donations of supplies and labor by 8x8 Services and Anchor Metals, along with individual donations totaling more than $1,000, have lowered costs to the city to $3,000 from $20,000.
The remaining money needed will fund swing sets, a merry go round, and two spring-mounted ride-on toys for children.
“We need only $3,000 more,” McCoy said. “Any generous donation would be greatly appreciated.”
Once the playground is completed, McCoy said the next phase will include a walking-trail, and eventually even more children's playground equipment.
McCoy thanked businesses and residents who have donated to the city park initiative.
“It is amazing to see so many people have the same desire as mine,” McCoy said. “I am so grateful for everyone who has donated; especially the children that stop by and add a dollar or two.”
For more information, call Elkhart City Hall at 903-764-5657, or email Mayor Jennifer McCoy at mayor@cityofelkharttx.gov
Donations can be dropped off at Elkhart City Hall, or mailed to:
City of Elkhart – park fund
PO Box 944
Elkhart, TX 75839
