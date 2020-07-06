There’s a new cozy nook to enjoy a cup of coffee, a delicious snack, or a light meal in downtown Elkhart
Elkhart Mayor Jennifer McCoy has opened Firehouse Ice Cream & Coffee Cafe next door to the Elkhart City Office.
“I was looking for something to do closer to home when this building became available,” said McCoy. “And this way, I’m right next door if anyone at the city office needs anything.”
Since Jennifer, a freelance property inspector and volunteer firefighter, and her husband, Randy McCoy, Elkhart’s Fire Chief, both have careers in fire safety, it only made since that the theme of the cafe would be that of a fire station.
Throughout the eatery there are firehouse relics and pictures, including some Disney themed paintings of Donald Duck and Huey, Luey and Dewey from a Disney fireman themed cartoon.
The cafe’s menu has a wide-variety of beverages, snacks, and meals.
Their snack list includes cookies, muffins, rice crispy treats, breakfast breads, scones, Biscotti, Ice Cream and Rapunzal cookies. They sell ice cream by the scoop and make milkshakes, sundaes, Root Beer/Coke floats, and banana splits.
Jennifer took a barista course to serve cappuccino, Cafe Latte, Cafe mochas, Espressos, Cafe Vienne, and other coffee delights. Their drink listings include fruit smoothies, Italian sodas, lemonade, hot and iced tea, refreshers, hot chocolate, and frappes.
The Firehouse food menu includes sandwiches, wraps, salads, Avocado toast, and stuff avocados. The Firehouse also offers daily specials, like chicken n’ dumplings.
The restaurant is a family affair. Since the McCoys have two boys, 6 and 14, who are homeschooled, Jennifer has them go to work with her, so they can do their lessons, help out, and spend down time together.
Jennifer’s mom is the inspiration behind the ideas for the cafe’s “Shake of the Week” coming up with customer's hits like a “S’mores Shake,” complete with toasted marshmallows; and the Reese's Peanut Butter Shake, a chocolate peanut butter ice cream concoction adorned with whipped topping and Reese’ Pieces.
Firehouse Ice Cream & Coffee, 112 West Parker Street in Elkhart, is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check their Facebook page for daily specials and new menu features. For more information, call 903-764-5005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.