This year's Summer Concert Series has played the finale, but the first-time event will return for an encore next year.
“With the feedback we have received, it is a no-brainer, Michele Merryman-Bell, director of the Palestine Area Chamber, said Monday. “We will repeat this event in 2020.
“We are thrilled to have created a summer community gathering with such a wonderful first-year response.”
More than 400 people attended the last of the three-concert series Saturday night in Oxbow Park, swinging and swaying to the Tuxedo Cats.
This event, sponsored by the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce and Smooth Rock 93.5, presented three concerts over three months in Oxbow Hollow, 215 E. Crawford, in Old Town.
“We are incredibly grateful for all who supported the Summer Concert Series – sponsors, locals, visitors, and many volunteers,” Merryman Bell said. “Music is good for the soul and is a bond all people can share, no matter where they come from or what they do for a living.”
The Cocktail Camper served as a beer garden; kids enjoyed games, and families and groups brought their own picnics to the event. People were lounging in outdoor chairs, on blankets, around tables, visiting, playing games, and dancing the night away.
Special to the concerts were sponsorship tables and a tablescape competition.
Table themes for Saturday’s event included “Great Gatsby at the Beach,” “Kentucky Derby,” “Ready for Fall,” “Tuxedo Cats,” and “Hawaiian Tiki Bar.”
First place went to “Great Gatsby,” second to “Kentucky Derby,” and third “Tuxedo Cats.”
