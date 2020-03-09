The Palestine Farmers Market, 815 W. Spring St., is already open for the season. Vendors are selling tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, sweet potatoes, grape tomatoes, Texas sweet onions, okra, green tomatoes, lady cream, purple hull, zipper peas, fresh farm eggs, and pinto and speckled butter beans.
The Farmers Market doesn't have a specific start date, said Main Street Manager Rachel Nichols. Vendors show up when they have produce to sell.
“I would say the official opening of the year, when vendors begin to be at the market on a regular basis, begins with Spring Farm & Flower Market,” Nichols said.
This year’s Spring Farm & Flower Market, an annual Dogwood Trails event, is set for March 28. It focuses on homegrown fruits and vegetables, as well as plants, trees, and flowers. It also, however, provides a forum for other talented vendors selling baked goods, handmade items, homemade jewelry, arts and crafts, yard art, rustic furniture, birdhouses, metal art, wind chimes, wood décor, and other items.
“The huge variety of vendors always draws many residents and visitors to the Farmers Market,” Nichols said.
A few spots remain for anyone interested in selling produce, plants, homemade or handmade goods, and cottage bakeries during the Farm & Flower Market.
The Main Street team also seeks food truck vendors, as well as anyone interested in offering kid’s activities.
“Market Days” at the Palestine Farmers Market will continue the first Saturday of the month, with the first Market Day event on April 4.
For more information, contact Nichols at 903-723-3014.
To sign up as a vendor for the Spring Farm & Flower Market, visit VisitPalestine.com.
