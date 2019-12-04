Eight beautiful Christmas trees now adorn the Palestine Mall, decorated with themes to represent local organizations. It's all part of the Dogwood Garden Club's 8th annual Festival of Trees.
This year’s winners, chosen by special judges, will be announced at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Event founder, Linda Jean Brown, invites the community to attend the winner ceremony.
“The Festival of Trees is an event where non-profit organizations decorate their own Christmas tree, depicting the their purpose in competition to win cash prizes for their group,” said Festival of Trees Chairman Linda J. Brown. “In addition, this event helps our competitors publicize their organizations.”
This year’s participants include the Palestine High School Alumni Association, Anderson County Texas Democratic women, Pionette Garden Club, the William Findley Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, CASA of Trinity Valley, WE CARE Palestine, Christian Heritage Academy and UT Tyler University Academy at Palestine.
This year’s décor ranges from “Women’s Suffrage,” to Plant America – Sowing Seeds for Tomorrow,” and also includes the Betsy Ross flag, “Make Time for Kid” with clocks and various decorations, little houses and a computer themed tree.
Judges score each organization's tree, with cash prizes awarded to first through third place, and honorable mention.
A total of $2,000, underwritten by Andrew Gregory, general manager of Ben E Keith Beers, for the eight years in a row, is given to the winning trees.
“On behalf of the members of the Dogwood Garden Club, I would like to express how much we appreciate all Andrew Gregory and Ben E. Keith Beers has done for our community, each year,” said Brown.
The club is also grateful to the city for letting it use mall space to set this event.
“Many thanks go to the city of Palestine and the employees who oversee the Palestine Mall,” said Brown. “We appreciate all you have done over the years in allowing our Festival of Trees to be staged inside the Mall for the past eight years.”
The community is encouraged to go by the mall and see the trees between now and the end of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.