Palestine is joining a growing number of cities installing a walking trail and fitness court, an innovative outdoor gym that encourages fitness, in Reagan Park. The project is an initiative of the National Fitness Campaign of San Francisco which develops partnerships with communities to provide funding for health and fitness equipment.
The Junior Service League, which has sponsored a total of $380,000 in improvements to Reagan Park since 2008, from new playground equipment to refurbishing the splash pad, wanted their $20,000 donation this year to go toward installation of fitness equipment and a new walking trail in Reagan Park.
Tarah Thompson, a past president of JSL, said her service organization raised money at its annual spring gala and annual Christmas in Candyland Market.
“We love being part of the Reagan Park beautification project because it benefits so many children in our community, and with this new exercise equipment it’s got even more of a reach within our community,” Thompson said. “Not just kids, but adults, too, can benefit from this equipment.”
Wanting to honor JSL’s wishes while knowing that fitness equipment is expensive, Palestine Parks Director Patsy Smith searched for a solution. Upon learning about the National Fitness Campaign’s work with municipalities, Smith applied for a $50,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas to fund a Fitness Court in Palestine.
Smith also sought matching funds from other organizations. The City of Palestine and Anderson County both donated $62,500 each toward the project. The Palestine Economic Development Corporation contributed a grant of $10,000. Smaller amounts came from Elliot Dodge Fiat Dealership, All Star Ford Palestine, All Star Chevrolet Palestine, All Day Athletics and the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce.
Smith said the 32 by 32-foot Fitness Court will occupy the northwest corner of the city park at Reagan and Michaux streets. The innovative open air court allows participants of all ages and fitness levels to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout.
Construction on the court can begin as soon as Smith obtains bids for construction of a concrete pad. The pad must cure for roughly 28 days and the equipment, which is now stored in a warehouse, can be installed by the end of August.
“We will be one of the first in East Texas,” Smith said.
The free Fitness Court app supports users' training individually and is available for iOS and Android. The app offers classes, workout regimens, challenges, and coaching for beginner, intermediate, and advanced users. Classes are based on Fitness Court’s seven movements — core, squat, push, lunge, pull, agility, and bend — to challenge and strengthen the body.
For more information visit www.nationalfitnesscampaign.com.
