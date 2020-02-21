Palestine leaders and the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to deliver the first “state of the city address,” 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the Palestine High School auditorium.
In what all involved hope will become an annual event, city leaders aim to share some of the city's accomplishments over the past year, and discuss some plans for 2020.
City Manager Leslie Cloer told the Herald-Press Friday that this is a perfect opportunity for residents to learn what's happening in the city, and offer suggestions for the future.
“We're all responsible to know what's going on in the city,” Cloer said. “This is a chance for all residents to have direct interaction with city leadership.”
Cloer said she has had similar events in other cities in which she worked, and they were all successful in their goal of sharing with, and listening to residents.
Presentations by Cloer, Mayor Steve Presley, and Chamber of Commerce Director Tish Shade will lead in to a public questions and answers period. Cloer said the event is tentatively planned for two-and-a-half hours, but will go longer, depending on resident participation.
Some of the planned topics of conversation include: streets, water, US census, youth sports, recycling, trash, housing, voting, and code enforcement. All questions and suggestions, however, are welcome.
Those interested can post their questions ahead of time on the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, to give city and chamber officials time to research the issues.
Cloer said she's glad to be working with the Chamber of Commerce for the event, because they all want the same thing for the city – success.
“Both groups need to work together in order to further the community,” she said. “The chamber is interested in creating jobs and opportunities for the residents of Palestine. How can they do that effectively if we don't work together?”
Calls to Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce Director Tish Shade were not returned.
For questions on the state of the city address, call: 903-731-8400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.